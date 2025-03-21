Titans Still Among Aaron Rodgers Landing Spots
The Tennessee Titans don't have a surefire answer at quarterback for the 2025 season.
The Titans could take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft, but that isn't a slam dunk quite yet.
That's why CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin named the Titans as a potential landing spot for free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"The Titans have other proven veterans in the lineup, including Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. Coach Brian Callahan could use experience under center. And the AFC South is always wide open," Benjamin writes. "Tennessee is set up to use the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft on a quarterback of the present and future. New management probably prefers to just go that route rather than prioritize an aging rental."
The other teams listed as potential Rodgers destinations were the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.
If Rodgers is unable to sign with any of those teams, there's a good chance that he would likely retire instead of taking a backup role with a team that already has an established quarterback.
The Titans could hypothetically take Cam Ward in the draft and sign Rodgers to be his backup and mentor, but it's clear that the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback wants to start, and at 41 years old, it doesn't make sense for him to take on an understudy role at this point in his career.
If the Titans get cold feet about going into a marriage with Ward, signing Rodgers could be the outcome, as he could provide a higher ceiling than what Will Levis can after he looked like a bust throughout his first two years in the league.
Answers will soon come into fruition regarding Rodgers' status and the Titans' plans at quarterback with the NFL Draft on the horizon.
