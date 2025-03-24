Saints Sign Former Titans OL
The New Orleans Saints are signing a former Tennessee Titans starter this offseason to address their offensive line.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints have agreed to a deal with former Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz in free agency. Radunz recently visited with the Seattle Seahawks but is instead heading to the Big Easy.
Radunz spent his entire four-year career with the Titans before entering free agency this offseason. He was a second-round pick by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft, starting 31 of 54 games for Tennessee over the past four seasons.
Of Radunz's 2,082 career offensive snaps with Tennessee, 902 came this past season.
Titans coach Brian Callahan said last offseason that Radunz would start the season off on the interior of the o-line while having experience at tackle as well.
“I see Radunz starting off as a guard,” Callahan said in March. “Not that he can’t play anywhere else but we wanted to give him a place to start out and his best chance to help us is going to be starting out inside. If we need to bump him out we will. He’s done both, he’s got flex which I think is important but I see him starting out inside.”
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!