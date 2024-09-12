Jets Defense Eying Redemption vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are preparing for their home opener against the New York Jets, where both teams struggled in their respective Week 1 losses.
While the Jets drew a difficult matchup against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, they felt that they didn't compete to their standard. They look to get back to that this week against the Titans.
“It’s a little surprising ’cause we pride ourselves on discipline and doing our jobs,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said via New York Post reporter Ethan Sears. “Felt like we got a little out of whack in that regard. Not gonna get into specific details, [we’ll] get it fixed. At the same time, just know we’re capable of much more. Not a physical thing, it was just guys trying to do a bit too much.”
Shaking off bad losses will be critical this season for the Jets and Titans as the two teams look to get back into the playoff race.
When it comes to the Titans, they had the opposite output compared to the Jets in Week 1. Their defense performed well, allowing just 148 yards of total offense from the Chicago Bears. However, they turned the ball over three times in the second half and allowed two touchdowns on defense and special teams.
The Titans should face a more difficult challenge this week facing off against future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers compared to a rookie making his debut in Caleb Williams, but Tennessee knows how disciplined the team has to be in order to get in the win column.
If the Jets are unable to discipline themselves in Week 2, the Titans have to take advantage if they want to grab their first win of the season and gain valuable momentum for the year.
