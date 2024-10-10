Jets Promote Former Titans Coach
The Tennessee Titans offense used to be run by offensive coordinator Todd Downing from 2021-22, and now he will have another chance to showcase his abilities in the NFL.
New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced that Downing would be calling plays for the team for the foreseeable future, replacing former Denver Broncos coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the role.
The move comes after the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh earlier this week after a 2-3 start which saw an abysmal showing from the offense. Now, Ulbrich (who served as the Jets defensive coordinator), is pushing for a change, and that includes Downing as the team's new play caller.
Downing, 44, has coached in the NFL for 20 years in various roles with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Titans and Jets.
While initially starting out in Tennessee as a tight ends coach from 2019-20, Downing became the team's offensive coordinator in 2021 when Arthur Smith vacated the role to become the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons.
Downing started out his first season as the Titans offensive coordinator in the middle of the pack in terms of yards and points. However, he was unable to keep that pace in his second year as the Titans fell to 30th in total offense. That led to his firing, where he was replaced by Tim Kelly.
Downing's job was made very easy in Tennessee with Derrick Henry in the backfield. He won't have that luxury in New York, but he does have a solid 1-2 tandem at running back with Breece Hall and rookie Braelon Allen. In their Week 2 win against the Titans, the two combined for 95 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Downing will make his Jets debut as play caller when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
