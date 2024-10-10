Titans OT Hoping to Gain Momentum
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has already endured a lot of ups and downs in the first month of the season.
Petit-Frere struggled for a good chunk of Weeks 2 and 3, leading to his benching in the loss against the Green Bay Packers after allowing a sack that led to Will Levis fumbling the football.
Petit-Frere was replaced in the lineup by Jaelyn Duncan, and his job was on the line during practice ahead of the team's game against the Miami Dolphins. However, Petit-Frere showed enough for the Titans to keep trusting him with the right tackle job. Against the Dolphins, Petit-Frere had arguably his best showing of the season, which led to the team's first win of the year.
Coach Brian Callahan explained that Petit-Frere will keep the job for now.
"Yeah, I mean, he played pretty good Monday night," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Again, he didn't put in harm's way too often. We ran the ball pretty much the whole second half. But yeah, to me, that's going to be a week-to-week thing. He played well and if he keeps playing well and we'll keep competing, you know, I don't want to put any parameters on that because—we'll see, I guess is the best way to put it."
Petit-Frere wasn't tested as much in pass protection against the Dolphins, but that could change in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans hope that Petit-Frere can continue to play well, but Callahan's comments don't lead to a ton of confidence. Simply put, Petit-Frere hasn't done enough to keep the right tackle position for the long haul, but the Titans are set to move forward with him this week in hopes that he can bounce back from his overall poor performances.
