Titans Give Update on Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the Indianapolis Colts this week fresh off their Week 5 bye, but it remains to be seen if they will have quarterback Will Levis.
Titans coach Brian Callahan told media that Levis has been on schedule towards returning, and he is expected to practice this week.
"He got a little treatment – he was here for most the week, and the weekend he got out for a day or two like everybody else did," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He is improving, so we'll see where he's at when we practice on Wednesday. He's definitely better than he was after the game."
Callahan said that Levis is expected to be limited, which is a sign that he is healing, but not that he is returning.
Shoulder injuries like the one Levis underwent can be very tricky. The main recipe for recovery is rest, which Levis has gotten thanks to the bye week. He may not be 100 percent, but if he is able to practice this week, Levis should be under center when the Titans host the Colts this weekend.
If Levis is unable to go, backup Mason Rudolph will draw his first start after appearing in relief of Levis against the Dolphins.
Given Rudolph's strong performance in Week 4, Levis needs to play better when he gets back on the field. The team has struggled mightily with him leading the offense, and his hold on the starting job could begin to slip if he continues to be a struggle.
That being said, Levis feels comfortable with his shoulder a week after the injury, which leads to him becoming the starter this week. His health could change, but for now, Levis is on pace to bounce back against the Colts in Week 6.
