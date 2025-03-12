Jets Sign Former Titans DE
A former member of the Tennessee Titans has a new home for the upcoming season, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"The #Jets agreed to terms with edge Rashad Weaver on a one-year contract, per source. A fourth-round pick by the #Titans in 2021, Weaver has appeared in 36 career games and had 5.5 sacks in 2022," Pelissero tweeted.
Weaver, 27, was in training camp with the Titans in 2024, but the new coaching staff led by Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson didn't find a place for him in their new scheme, so he was cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.
Weaver joined the AFC South rival Houston Texans on their practice squad, where he was elevated for three games in the middle of the season. The Texans cut him in November and the Los Angeles Rams picked him up for the end of the year.
Now, Weaver is going from the west coast back to the east coast in hopes of landing a new opportunity with the Jets, who are in need of adding some help to their pass rush unit. They hope that they can get the version of Weaver that had 5.5 sacks in the 2022 season.
