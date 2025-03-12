Titans Sign Former Division Rival
The Tennessee Titans are making a small addition to their offensive line depth.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing former Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance to a one-year deal.
Hance, 29, went undrafted out of Northwestern in the 2019 NFL Draft and bounced around the league for a year before catching on with the Cleveland Browns, where Bill Callahan was his offensive line coach.
Callahan is set to lead the Titans offensive line for a second straight season, and having Hance's familiarity with the system is a big plus for Tennessee's depth.
Hance played 17 games for the Browns in 2021 before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 for seven games. He was cut in the middle of the season, but was quickly picked up off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played the final nine games of the year.
Hance stayed with the Jaguars after the season, playing in every game in 2023 and nine in 2024 while also logging two starts.
Now, he stays in the AFC South to play with the Titans in hopes of claiming one of the reserve roles on the offensive line.
