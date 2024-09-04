NFL Has Huge Expectations for Titans HC
The Tennessee Titans changed coaches this offseason, going from Mike Vrabel to Brian Callahan after the former spent six years at the helm.
But inserting Callahan into the head coaching role wasn't the only change the Titans made this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski believes Callahan is the third-best new coach given his current situation.
"The Titans have been flying under the radar despite an outstanding offseason that began with Callahan's hire," Sobleski writes. "Firstly, he brought his father along to be part of the staff. Bill Callahan is, arguably, the game's best offensive line coach. Along with the additions of veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III and this year's seventh overall pick, left tackle JC Latham, the team should be significantly better in the trenches. Better blocking and protections bring more opportunities. Tennessee replaced running back Derrick Henry with a different type of ball-carrier in Tony Pollard to pair with Tyjae Spears. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd massively upgrade the targets beyond DeAndre Hopkins. Lastly, quarterback Will Levis should benefit greatly from playing with an improved surrounding cast and offensive-minded head coach."
The Titans will also have a fourth-place schedule to work with, and that could benefit them in the long run when trying to make it to the postseason.
In 19 of the last 21 seasons, a team has advanced to the playoffs that finished in fourth place in their division from a year ago, so history supports the Titans when it comes to that.
However, the Titans will need more than history to make it to the postseason. But with the changes they have implemented on both sides of the ball and for the culture overall, there's reason to believe that the Titans can land back on their feet for the upcoming season.
