NFL Lifts Suspension for Titans DB
Tennessee Titans defensive back Julius Wood will be able to participate in OTAs this offseason despite being in the middle of a suspension from the NFL.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the league has temporarily lifted Wood's six-game suspension, allowing him to be involved in team activities. He still has one game left on his suspension that stems from a violation of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.
His suspension was announced on Dec. 3 two days after Tennessee's Week 13 loss to the Washington Commanders. This caused Wood to miss the final five games of the regular season, putting an end to his rookie year in the NFL after going undrafted out of East Carolina last offseason.
Wood appeared in nine games for the Titans in 2024, posting two total tackles. He played almost exclusively on special teams for Tennessee, receiving 115 snaps on special teams compared to just five on defense. He recorded his first-career NFL tackle in Tennessee's 32-27 upset win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 12.
He originally signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys last May and played in the preseason with the team. In Dallas' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Aug. 2024, Wood finished with four total tackles and an interception.
During his three years at East Carolina, Wood tallied 190 total tackles, two forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, four interceptions and one pick-six.
In Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Wood fell down on a kickoff that allowed the Chargers to get a 56-yard return. The Titans would go on to lose that game, 27-17.
"It was really just an unfortunate issue," Callahan said at the time. "That's just what happens in football sometimes."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!