NFL Suspended Titans DB Six Games
The Tennessee Titans are currently gearing up for a Week 14 matchup against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. However, there is some drama that has come up this afternoon.
Ahead of this week's game, a Titans' defensive back has been suspended for six games.
As shared by Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, the NFL has suspended defensive back Julius Wood for six games without pay for a violation of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.
"Titans DB Julius Wood has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, the league announced today," Wyatt posted.
Wood has played in nine games this season for Tennessee, but has not made much of an impact. He has recorded two total tackles this year.
At 23 years old, Wood was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina by the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived in August by the Cowboys and was quickly claimed by the Titans.
Obviously, this is not good news, but it will not impact Tennessee very much in the grand scheme of things.
As for this week's game, the Titans are in major need of a win. They have lost three out of their last four games and hold a 3-9 record. Their playoff hopes are not quite mathematically gone, but they aren't going to be a playoff team.
That being said, there is still a lot to play for and figure out throughout the remainder of the season.
Will Levis will be looking to prove that he can be the long-term quarterback for Tennessee. If he doesn't have a strong end to the 2024 season, there is a decent chance that the Titans could look into other quarterback options during the offseason.
Across the roster, there are other players who are fighting for future roster spots as well.
All of that being said, Wood will serve his six-game suspension, but Tennessee won't feel much of an impact from it.
