NFL Mock Draft: Titans Trade Back for Shocking QB Decision
Many people are expecting the Tennessee Titans to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, NFL Spin Zone writer Lou Scataglia thinks it will be someone that many don't expect. He projects that the Titans will trade the No. 1 overall pick to the New York Jets and grab Alabama star Jalen Milroe in the second round.
"The Tennessee Titans grabbed Alabama QB Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round in a very bold selection. Milroe will need some developing, but this is much better value than Cam Ward at the first overall pick if you ask me. A few slots later, with one of the New York Jets picks, they grab Shemar Turner from Texas A&M to improve their defensive line," Scataglia writes.
In the first round, the Titans traded down to No. 7 overall, which the team was able to use to select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
"The Tennessee Titans decided to accept the offer to trade down with the New York Jets. They now pick at no. 7 in this NFL Mock Draft. With that seventh pick, they land Will Campbell, the best tackle prospect in the NFL Draft class. This is a sound move and pick for the Titans, as they get more protection along the offensive line and kind of set the stage for a rookie QB to come aboard at some point," Scataglia writes.
"The Titans notably fired former GM Ran Carthon earlier this offseason and replaced him with Mike Borgonzi, who was most recently in the Kansas City Chiefs front office. Borgonzi does have a tough offseason ahead of him, though, as there isn't a clear-cut QB prospect worthy of the first overall pick."
While Milroe doesn't have as high of a ceiling as Ward does, the Titans are able to add a quarterback, offensive lineman and pass rusher just for trading the No. 1 pick. That move could help the Titans rebuild progress as Borgonzi puts his stamp on the roster.
