Titans Could Land Fascinating WR in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans obviously need a quarterback, but they also need some weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Right now, the Titans have Calvin Ridley and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position, especially with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine slated to hit free agency.
Tennessee has plenty of cap room to add some pieces next month, but the Titans may also want to look to pluck some sleepers from the NFL Draft.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network recently put together the site's latest edition of its seven-round mock draft, and he has the Titans selecting UNLV Rebels receiver Ricky White in the fourth round.
White is one of the most enthralling wide out prospects in this draft class, as he posted brilliant back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to end his collegiate campaign.
This past season, the 23-year-old caught 79 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns. The year prior, he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,483 yards and eight scores.
At 6-foot-1 and around 200 pounds, White has decent enough frame for the NFL level, although he could probably stand to gain some mass. On the plus side, he also has impressive speed and athleticism that makes him a potential downfield threat.
The fact that White did not play in a power-four conference surely caused his draft stock to take a bit of a hit, as his numbers are surely worthy of at least Day 2 consideration. However, most mock drafts have him going around the fourth round.
White actually began his collegiate career at Michigan State in 2020, but transferred to UNLV after just one season with the Spartans.
If the Titans are able to have a shot at White in Round 4, they definitely would be remiss to not at least consider the intriguing pass-catcher.
