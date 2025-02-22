Titans Coach Facing Pressure in Second Season
The Tennessee Titans have head coach Brian Callahan entering his second season, and he'll have to do better than he did in 2024 if he wants to keep his job.
Callahan was on the hot seat after the Titans finished 3-14 in his first year at the helm, but the front office felt he was worth bringing back for another season. Instead, it was general manager Ran Carthon who took responsibility for the fall, and he was out after his second season.
This means that Callahan needs to improve in Year 2 if he wants to stick around. However, there's reason to believe he wasn't all to blame for the team's struggles in his first year on the job.
"It’s hard to fully grasp Brian Callahan's play-calling abilities since his first season with the Tennessee Titans featured maddening Will Levis mistakes and trying to make an offense work around those," The 33rd Team contributor Dan Pizzuta writes.
"The offense with Mason Rudolph was functional. There was more short game mixed in, and the success rate jumped from 38 percent to 43 percent."
Callahan should be getting a new quarterback this season, and he will have his choice as to who joins Will Levis in the position group. That should allow him to further push his ideas and get a player better equipped to produce winning results.
That being said, it will be a challenge for whoever that may be to execute at a high level early on. Therefore, the teaching Callahan has needs to be as sharp as can be, and that may lead to the team taking a veteran over a rookie like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
At the end of the day, Callahan needs the Titans to win regardless of who is under center, otherwise he may not be with the team for long.
