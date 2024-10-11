Colts Suffer Major Blow Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South rivalry game in Week 6, but a key player won't be able to make his way onto the field.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts have ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor against the Titans.
Taylor, 25, suffered an ankle injury back in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which knocked him out of the team's last contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago. While he made progress during practice this week and tried to give it a go, the team is looking to wait one more week for his return.
With Taylor out, this means that Trey Sermon will likely serve as the team's lead running back against the Titans. Sermon had 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in last week's start against the Jaguars.
While Sermon can step in for Taylor, the Titans should breathe a sigh of relief that they won't have to face the star running back. Taylor has run for 264 yards across six career games against the Titans.
Even though Taylor is on the sidelines, the Colts may also be without a couple of other key players to the offense.
Star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is questionable with a back injury he suffered last week against the Jaguars. Pittman caught five passes for 37 yards and his first touchdown of the season against the Jags, one week after recording his first 100-yard game of the season.
Pittman has found a renewed sense of success with Joe Flacco as his quarterback, and the Colts may need to turn to their backup for a second consecutive week. However, Anthony Richardson has been practicing throughout the week and he is on track to start against the Titans.
