Panthers Sign Former Titans DT
Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jayden Peevy has found a new home in the NFL as he continues his professional football journey.
The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday the signing of Peevy to a one-year, $795,000 contract. He played in two total games for Tennessee in 2022 and 2023. He received 27 snaps during his first season with the team but played just four snaps last year.
Peevy was a player to watch entering last season due to the praise he got from the coaching staff at the time. However, his role on the team ended up being minimal at best.
“I’ve seen the foot quickness. I’ve seen the use of his hands, the pad level,” former Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams said of Peevy last offseason. “All of those things have improved. From where he was last year in training camp to where he is today, it’s been a huge improvement. ... “Some that is just growth. Sometimes you bring a rookie in, whether they are a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent, just year to year learning how to work at this pro level is just different.”
Peevy, a Texas A&M product, spent last year on the Panthers practice squad. The Cleveland Browns signed him to a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason, potentially teaming him up with former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, but Peevy was waived by the team on June 6.
The Titans signed Peevy after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played five seasons at Texas A&M, where he tallied 143 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven pass breakups and one interception.
After Tennessee brought him on, he was waived and signed multiple times before joining the Panthers practice squad in the midde of the 2023 season.
The Titans will play their second preseason game at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, potentially giving Peevy a chance at getting some in-game reps.
