Patriots QB Finally Addresses Former Titans HC
The New England Patriots are beginning preparations for the Mike Vrabel era, as the former Tennessee Titans head coach is now manning the controls in Foxboro a little over a year after being relieved of his duties in Nashville.
Vrabel now joins the franchise he spent eight years and won three Super Bowls with. Considering the success he had both as a player and his time as a head coach in Tennessee, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is excited for what's to come after wrapping his rookie year in New England.
"[Vrabel] reached out to me, and we got on the phone," Maye said, per the Patriots team website. "He's been awesome. Obviously, a guy who's done it, played in the league, and won a Super Bowl," Maye told Sirius XM. "You have a respect for what he's done and seen what he's done. I think the biggest thing is he's been a head coach and knows what it's like. So excited to get up to New England and get things going."
Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by New England, wasn't the starter to begin the season but eventually took over for Jacoby Brissett. The North Carolina product finished his rookie year with 13 appearances while going 225 of 338 passing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions along with 54 carries for 421 yards and two more scores.
Maye delivered arguably the most memorable highlight of his rookie season in Week 9 against the Titans. With Tennessee up 17-10 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Maye scrambled on 3rd and goal and found running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying five-yard touchdown pass that forced overtime (with the extra point) with no time on the clock.
Fortunately for the Titans, they held on for a 20-17 win in overtime.
The Patriots and Titans will face off in Nashville next season with the date and time still TBD.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!