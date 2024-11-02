Patriots vs. Titans: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots in a big game for both teams as they look to get back on track.
Here are three things that you need to look for going into the Week 9 contest:
Which Quarterbacks Will Start?
The Patriots and Titans have both dealt with injury issues at the quarterback position, and both ideal starters are coming into the game with a questionable designation.
Patriots rookie Drake Maye suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the New York Jets and was replaced in the middle of the game. Should Maye be unable to play, veteran Jacoby Brissett will make the start.
Brissett started the first six games of the season for the Pats and should provide valuable experience under center if called upon once again.
For the Titans, Will Levis is questionable after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. He has ramped up his preparation this week, which could lead to him making his return. If he were to miss the game, backup Mason Rudolph would draw his third-straight start.
Titans Skill Player Depth
The Titans will be without several skill players going into the game. At running back, Tyjae Spears will miss his third-straight game with a hamstring injury while Tony Pollard is questionable with a foot injury. Julius Chestnut is expected to have more work if Pollard cannot go.
At wide receiver, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd are also questionable, which means Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and rookie Jha'Quan Jackson could see more snaps.
Can Tennessee Bounce Back?
The Titans have been absolutely embarrassed over the past two weeks against two of the best teams in the NFL. Now, as they face a lesser opponent in the Patriots, they could get things back on track.
That being said, another Titans loss could send the team on another spiral, which could be the final nail in the coffin for any hope the team had for the rest of the season.
