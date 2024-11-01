Two Titans Ruled Out vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play against the New England Patriots, but they will have to do so without a key player on each side of the football.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have already ruled out offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.
Coach Brian Callahan added that Rupcich will likely head to injured reserve with torn triceps. That hurts the Titans offensive line depth, but with him moving off of the 53-man roster it will allow Tennessee to sign someone off of its own practice squad or someone else around the league to help with the second string.
As for Sneed, he will miss his third straight game with a quad injury. Having Sneed out has hurt the Titans defense and its ability to play at its best. The Titans traded for Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs back in March and subsequently signed him to a four-year deal. However, that deal hasn't panned out the way the Titans had hoped.
With Sneed out, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Darrell Baker Jr. will step up at the cornerback spot.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!