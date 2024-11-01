Titans Pressed to Make WR Trade With Lions
With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, the Tennessee Titans are becoming a very interesting team to keep an eye on. They have already pulled off a couple of trades and have quite a few potential veterans who could still be moved.
One of those veterans is none other than wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
Over the last couple of weeks, Boyd's name has been thrown around a lot in trade rumors and speculation. That will continue being the case until he's either moved or the deadline passes.
Gilbert Manzano and Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated took a look at one trade that every team should make before the deadline. When it came to the Titans, they stated that Tyler Boyd should be traded to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
"Tennessee hoped to surprise this year, but it didn’t happen with shabby quarterback play and a crush of injuries. With that in mind, the Titans ought to move Boyd, who is 30 years old and slated for free agency. While Detroit has ample weaponry, Boyd is an experienced hand in the slot who gives Jared Goff another trustworthy target," they wrote.
So far this season, Boyd hasn't made a huge impact for Tennessee's offense. However, the Titans' offense has been struggling quite a bit.
In seven games, Boyd has caught 21 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Those numbers may not look good, but Boyd is a proven veteran who is known as a quality wideout. He can make plays when the football is thrown his way.
Jared Goff and the Lions' offense would fit Boyd very well. He would instantly be in a much more powerful offense where he would have more opportunities to be a playmaker.
Tennessee trading Boyd would make a lot of sense for the franchise as well. The veteran wideout is 29 years old and truly doesn't look the part of a long-term fixture of the offense.
Moving on and adding another draft pick would be a wise business decision.
All of that being said, this may not be a deal that's even discussed. It's simply an idea. But, Detroit could use a wide receiver and Boyd makes sense as a trade candidate.
