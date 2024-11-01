Titans QB May Return vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans may be getting a familiar face back on the field for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Titans quarterback Will Levis, who has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, has been officially labeled as questionable going into the team's game against the Patriots.
Levis, 25, suffered the injury back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins when diving for a first down, but he re-aggravated it ahead of the team's Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills. Levis has been working with the medical staff on getting back to form, and he has been progressing.
"He can see the strength and the stamina come back a bit, so that was good," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We'll see by the time we get to game day. He's better this week than he was last week, which is all we were hoping to see. So, we'll keep progressing. … He's in the same boat as the rest of them. We'll see how he feels after some work tomorrow morning. He may even throw a little bit tomorrow just to see, and then we'll make a determination."
If Levis is unable to go, Mason Rudolph will start his third straight game for the Titans.
In Levis' absence, Rudolph has been a mixed bag for the Titans. In Week 7 against the Bills, Rudolph completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Against the Detroit Lions last week, Rudolph threw for 266 yards, a touchdown and two picks.
While the Titans are content with Rudolph, they are waiting for Levis to heal from his injury and come back to form so they can get a proper evaluation of his progress.
