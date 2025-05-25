PFF Analyst Praises Titans DT
The Tennessee Titans have been in good shape on the defensive line ever since Jeffery Simmons arrived to the team.
Simmons, 27, was a first-round pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has become one of the best defensive tackles in the league. Simmons isn't going anywhere anytime soon, especially considering he has three years left on his four-year, $94 million contract extension he signed in 2023.
Simmons will leave someday, and when he does, the Titans will be in good hands thanks to T'Vondre Sweat, who was drafted by the team in the second round of last year's draft. After Sweat's rookie season performance, he was praised by Pro Football Focus analyst Zoltán Buday.
"Tennessee’s 362-pound interior defender made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2024. Sweat earned a 76.1 overall PFF grade, ranking 14th among 118 qualifying interior defenders, while forming one of the league’s top interior trios alongside Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day. The Texas product stood out even more against the run, posting a 75.0 run-defense grade, eighth best at the position," Buday wrote.
"Sweat also earned a negative grade on just 11.5% of run plays, the eighth-lowest rate among all interior defenders, showcasing his consistency and reliability in the trenches."
Sweat, like Simmons, has three years left on his contract, so it is possible that he could obtain the money and cap hit his veteran teammate could get after his deal expires.
Sweat still has a lot to grow and improve on in order to be worth that contract in three years' time, but if he plays like he did in his rookie season, he could be well on his way towards a lot of zeroes.
Sweat will be at the team's OTA's early next week.
