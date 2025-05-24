Rookies Give Titans Hope For Future
The Tennessee Titans brought in one of the bigger hauls in this year's NFL Draft.
After taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans added eight other rookies to form a nine-player class to aid the team's rebuild.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks the Titans did a good job finding their rookies.
"The Titans had the easiest assignment at the top of the draft: Take the passer with the best shot at becoming a franchise quarterback. They deserve some credit for doing the simple, smart thing and taking Cam Ward with the first pick," Ballentine wrote.
"The second-round pick, edge-rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, may take a little longer to make an impact. He was the 13th-ranked edge-rusher on our board and only switched to the position last season after playing as a traditional linebacker earlier in his collegiate career.
"Finding someone who can bolster that position group while Oladejo fine tunes his game is the biggest need on the roster right now.
"That being said, the Titans did a good job of adding a lot of young talent. They took a trio of pass catchers in the fourth round in Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor that gives them good odds of finding at least one player who will develop chemistry with their franchise quarterback.
"Brian Callahan was hired to be the head coach based on his ability to put together an offense. Now he has a young, moldable group of players to work with."
The rookies still have to prove themselves, but they have a good chance to do that over time. If the Titans can figure out how to incorporate their first-year players, their chances of getting out of the basement in the NFL increases.
The Titans' rookies will participate in OTA's, which begin early next week.
