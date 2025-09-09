PFF Reveals Titans' Top Defensive Performers From Week One
The Tennessee Titans may have lost their season opener to the Denver Broncos, but there was a lot to like about Tennessee's defense. Last year, they allowed over 27 points per game, but they managed to hold Bo Nix and the Broncos to 20 points in the season opener.
Here were the Titans' top five highest-graded defenders in the opener, according to PFF.
1. Xavier Woods - 87.2
The Titans' highest-graded defender by a pretty healthy margin was Xavier Woods. The former Panther and Cowboy made an impressive debut with the Titans, where he recorded two tackles, a PBU and an interception. He was targeted twice, and both times he either broke up the pass or picked it off. He was the star of the Titans' defense on Sunday, and figures to be a big piece of what they want to do moving forward.
2. Roger McCreary - 84.0
Roger McCreary, who played about half of the Titans' defensive snaps, earned the second-highest defensive grade with an 84.0. McCreary logged five tackles and was great in coverage, allowing four of his six targets to be caught, but giving up just 24 yards, all of which came after the catch. McCreary also came down with a big interception early in the game. It was a great opener for the Titans CB, who should begin to see more playing time.
3. L'Jarius Sneed - 82.4
Another Tennessee CB who had a big game was L'Jarius Sneed. He was on a pitch count and only played 21 snaps, but he was impactful, recording three tackles and not allowing a single catch in coverage. He's still returning from a quad/knee injury, which caused him to miss most of last season and the offseason, but it was a promising first game back.
4. Cedric Gray Jr. - 77.0
Cedric Gray Jr. was the Titans' highest-graded linebacker in this game. He finished with eight tackles and a pressure, and while he allowed all four of his targets to be caught, he only gave up 20 yards in coverage with no pass going for more than six yards. He was easily the Titans' best linebacker on the field on Sunday.
5. Jihad Ward - 74.4
In his Titans debut, Jihad Ward only played 16 snaps, but he made his presence felt. He rushed the passer eight times on Sunday and was able to record a pressure and QB hit. Ward also only played eight snaps against the run, and was able to finish with two tackles and two run stops. He was efficient and effective when he was on the field, which makes you think he might earn some more playing time down the road.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!