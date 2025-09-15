Why Titans Must Win in Week 3
For the Tennessee Titans fans who have been tuned in through the first two weeks of the NFL season, it's an unusually weird feeling to see the team sitting winless at 0-2. While they have made a habit out of starting slow since beginning their rebuild, a mix of heightened expectations and close-game scenarios this time around has changed the previously dire tune.
All the same, the Titans seem to have put themselves in a must-win scenario just three games into the season. By all conceivable measures, the goal for this season, as far as anyone outside the franchise can tell, isn't to tank in front of half-sold home crowds anymore.
It all starts with the introduction of their expected franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, who cost the team their first overall pick this past offseason. As far as he goes, the team's investment seems to be paying off.
After a promising performance in the Titans' season-opening loss on the road in Denver, Ward had a breakout of sorts at home in week 2. Against the Rams, still unfortunately in a loss, the year-one pocket presence passed for 175 yards, landing 19 completions on 33 attempts. Ward also secured his first career touchdown pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor, signaling a young offense with a ceiling not yet visible.
Still, the Titans fell short in their first home game of the season to a scorching Rams offense, led by Matt Stafford and a receiving duo in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua that combined for nearly 200 total yards together. The Titans defense, while managing an interception for the second week in a row, mostly failed to pressure Stafford throughout the match.
What resulted was a shootout and, even given Ward's impressive uptick, that was the last thing Tennessee wanted going into the game. With the Indianapolis Colts coming to Nashville next Sunday, the Titans are met with the extreme possibility of going 0-3 through their first three games, with what would be two gut-wrenching losses at home.
For both the fans and a franchise being perceived to have checked some of the necessary boxes already, a winless beginning through nearly a month feels like the venom to a would-be improvement on the whole. While the season is long, and the younger guys will only get better, securing a win next Sunday would maintain a little good faith from a fanbase long overdue to hang their helmets.
All eyes are on head coach Brian Callahan as he and his staff look for ways over the next week to get catch his new roster up before the rest of the league runs away from them. It's clear that the team can do it, but whether or not they will is a far too familiar question for the folks in the stands.
