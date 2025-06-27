Eagles Could Sign Former Titans WR
A former member of the Tennessee Titans remains unsigned, but that might not be the case for much longer.
Tyler Boyd spent just one season with the Titans, catching 39 passes for 390 yards, but he still has potential to compete in an offense around the league.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz listed Boyd as a potential option for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to sign.
"What do you suggest for the team that has basically everything? I can't even really suggest a contract extension here; Philadelphia's top young player approaching free agency is Nakobe Dean, but the team already prepared for his departure by using a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell in the most recent draft," Schatz wrote.
"One thing the Eagles could use is more depth at the wide receiver position, particularly a slot receiver who can open underneath and convert third downs. Keenan Allen would fit, but we have him going to the Dolphins, so how about Boyd?"
"Boyd had just 39 catches for 390 yards with Tennessee last season, but he was an important part of the Bengals' offense from 2016 to 2023. Jahan Dotson feels like he's in a better position to be productive in his second season in the Eagles' offense, but Boyd would provide a strong backup in case Dotson is not."
Boyd was far better with the Bengals than he was in his lone year with the Titans, but that doesn't mean he cannot still contribute.
The former Pittsburgh wideout is entering his 10th season in the NFL, which brings on valuable experience to any roster, even the Eagles, who are hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Boyd is staying ready and waiting for that call to sign with a team before training camp next month.
