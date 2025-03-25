Eagles Sign Former Titans OT
The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle following a memorable Super Bowl run.
Per reports from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Eagles are signing former Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a deal. NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that the deal is a one-year contract.
Lamm, who spent just one year with the Titans in 2021, played in 15 games and made seven starts this past season for the Miami Dolphins.
"OT Kendall Lamm is signing a 1 year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources," Schrager wrote on X. "Jeff Stoutland gets the 32-year-old veteran for his Super Bowl winning offensive line."
Lamm, 32, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015 and has created a solid decade-long career for himself. He spent four seasons in Houston before signing a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
Lamm has caught two passes for eight yards in his career, one of which was a one-yard touchdown against the Titans in Week 13 of the 2020 season.
Lamm then signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Titans in 2021. He played in 12 games and made one start for Tennessee before the Titans released him the following offseason.
As for the Titans, they're having to address their own offensive issues this offseason.
"But obviously our issues on the right side continue," Callahan said after the Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers,per the team website."We weren't good enough there at all. ... There's only so many people available," Callahan said. "We've tried to help that side as much as possible. … There's only so many things available to us at the moment, and we're going to have to use all of them, whatever that looks like."
