Titans DC Can Make His Mark in 2025
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is entering his second season with the team.
The defense showed promise last season after finishing second in total yards allowed, but that statistic didn't tell the whole story.
There's a lot of room for improvement and the Titans need to find a way to extract that. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks the Titans defense can get better under Wilson in his second season.
"If we're being honest, it's hard to see a path where the Titans defense is even in the top-third of the league defensively. A weak pass-rushing unit lost Harold Landry III and will look to replace him with Dre'Mont Jones and second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo," Ballentine wrote.
"The secondary has a better chance to be good."
"L'Jarius Sneed comes back after missing all but five games last season. They traded for him to be their shutdown corner last season and he should free up Dennard Wilson to be more diverse with coverages next season."
"The biggest indicator of success for the Titans is whether there's enough progress to feel good about Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator in 2026. That would give them a chance to continue to build a young defense that could really compete in a year."
Wilson's job security likely depends on the team's overall success. Another bad season could cost head coach Brian Callahan his job and his successor may want to start over with his own defensive coordinator.
Therefore, the Titans defense needs to do whatever it takes to maintain continuity and keep their coaches in the building. That means they need to show up for 17 Sundays and prove that there has been some kind of growth in the organization.
Wilson and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
