Steelers Sign Former Titans QB
A Tennessee Titans signal caller of last season has found a new home for 2025.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with quarterback Mason Rudolph. The 29-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2018 NFL Draft as a third-round pick, effectively getting an opportunity to join the team he started with.
The now-former Titans quarterback spent one year in Tennessee for the 2024 season, starting in five total games to log season stats of 1,530 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 64.0% completion rate –– leading the team to a 1-4 record as the starting signal caller.
Rudolph likely factors into the Steelers' offense as steady backup quarterback option, while also being a familiar face who knows his way around the building. Rudolph started eight games during his tenure in Pittsburgh, going 8-4-1 in those showings.
As for the Titans, the questions still persist on what's to come for their quarterback decisions. Will Levis still remains on the roster, and on paper, the current QB1, but with the number-one pick in next month's draft, Rudolph's departure could be the inevtiable prelude to Tennessee eventually selecting their hopeful franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The unravelings of how the Titans approach their signal caller situation remain to be seen. Yet, in the meantime, another quarterback domino –– albeit a minor one –– has now fallen with Rudolph officially heading out of Nashville.
