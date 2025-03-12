Commanders Bring Back Former Titans QB
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is staying put in his spot.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders are signing quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal.
Mariota, 31, was with the Commanders last year and he served as the backup for No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who had the same trajectory as him coming into the league.
Under Mariota's guidance, Daniels excelled in his first season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 30 years.
There was some speculation surrounding Mariota and a potential return to the Titans, where he was taken with the second pick a decade ago. The Titans may have wanted Mariota as a backup to either Will Levis or whichever quarterback the team chose to bring in. However, that option is no longer on the table as Mariota stays in the nation's capital.
The Titans must now look for other options, but with free agents dwindling down, it's looking far more likely for the team to take a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
