Predicting Titans' First Win After Dismal Start
The Tennessee Titans are arguably the worst team in the NFL through three weeks. They're 0-4 and have an average margin of defeat of 17.25 points. Tennessee's offense is the worst in the league in points and yards per game, and their defense is giving up 30 points per game. They have been awful, and looking at their upcoming schedule, it's hard to find a win.
There are a lot of potential losses on the Titans' remaining schedule, but here are a few games where the Titans could potentially get their first win.
at Las Vegas Raiders
In two weeks, the Titans will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on October 12th. By then, the Titans will likely be 0-5 after a loss to the Cardinals in Arizona, but could get in the win column for the first time against the Raiders.
Through four weeks, the Raiders are 1-3, with their only victory coming in Week 1 over the Patriots. The Raiders' offense hasn't been awful, but they haven't really hit their stride yet. Defensively, they haven't held a single opponent to under 20 points this year, so there's a chance the Titans get a win here, but it doesn't seem too likely.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 29.7% chance to win
vs New England Patriots
The very next week, the Titans will have another chance to earn their first win of the season against the New England Patriots at home. The Pats are 2-2 with wins over the Panthers and Dolphins, and while they've looked good at times, they've been inconsistent.
It all depends on what Patriots team shows up on October 19th. If they get the inconsistent Patriots that struggle offensively, they will have a very real chance to win. But if they get the Patriots that scored 33 and 43 on Miami and Carolina respectively, then they'll be in some trouble.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 33.2% chance to win
at Cleveland Browns
After the Patriots game, you have to go all the way to Week 14 to find a realistic win for the Titans. They'll travel to Cleveland to face the Browns, who are currently 1-3. By then, who knows who will be under center for the Browns, but the real thing Tennessee has to worry about is their defense. The Browns have a good pass rush and a solid secondary, which could make life very difficult for the Titans.
This feels like the most realistic opportunity for the Titans to get their first win, and it's crazy that it comes in Week 14.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 35% chance to win
vs New Orleans Saints
If the Titans somehow haven't gotten a win by Week 17, they could very well get one against the New Orleans Saints, who are also 0-4 after their loss to the Bills this past weekend. Both of these teams are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, so a win here might not be in either team's best interest, but somebody has to win, and it could very well be the Titans at home.
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 45.6% chance to win
