Winners And Losers From Titans Loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans both entered this weekend with a winless record. Despite that, the Texans were huge favorites and were -395 on the moneyline entering this game.
This was an ugly game for both squads through the first three quarters. There was a combined six points entering the fourth, but the Texans blew it open with a 20-point fourth quarter to knock off the Titans, 26-0.
Here are my winners and losers from this weekend's loss.
Winner: Cedric Gray
The biggest winner for the Titans in today's game is Cedric Gray, who set a career-high with 17 tackles (10 solo, seven assists) in today's game. He was all over the field on defense and was one of the main reasons the Titans only allowed six points in the first three quarters. Unfortunately, the Titans defense was unable to keep it up and gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Loser: Cam Ward
In the first few games of the season, Cam Ward received no help from his teammates. His offensive line wasn't great, and his receivers were dropping everything, but today, he needs to be held accountable for his performance.
Were there still plenty of issues from the offensive line and wide receivers? Absolutely, but as an NFL quarterback, you cannot go 10-for-26 for 108 yards and an interception and not deserve some blame. He still made a few 'wow' plays and there's no reason to believe he's not the future of the Titans' franchise, but he didn't play particularly well for 60 minutes.
Winner: Jeffery Simmons
Outside of Cedric Gray, Jeffery Simmons was the Titans' best defender this weekend. He recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack and had four tackles for loss. His most memorable play was a 2.09-second sack, which was the fastest sack recorded in the NFL over the last two seasons, but he was all over the Texans' backfield today.
Loser: Joey Slye
After an 8-for-8 start to the season, Joey Sly has been less-than-servicable in the Titans' last two games, and for a team that kicks so many field goals, that's a big issue. He missed two kicks last week (both were from 60+, but still) and then followed that up with an 0-for-2 day with misses from 41 and 43 yards.
If Slye had hit those kicks, which were very makeable, they would've entered the fourth quarter down just six points. Instead, they went into the fourth quarter down 12 points, and with the way the offense had been playing, that was basically an insurmountable deficit.
Winner: Head Coaching Candidates
This was just one of many embarrassing losses in the Brian Callahan era. The Titans almost fired him after last season, so if they can't turn things around quickly — which seems very unlikely — he could be out the door sooner than later.
