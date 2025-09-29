Titans Hit Awful Streak in Loss vs. Texans
Through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans are 0-4. Dating back to the end of the 2024 regular season, they've lost 10 straight games. Their last win happened to be against the Houston Texans, the same team that embarrassed them in Week 4.
Despite taking down the Texans, 32-27, on November 24, 2024, the Texans just demolished the Titans, 26-0. It marked the first time Tennessee had been shutout since 2019. Ultimately, it was just the third shutout in Texans history. Coincidentally, their last was 15 years ago, also against the Titans.
No team in football has a longer active losing streak than the Titans. Sitting at 0-10 since that November game, Tennessee awaits the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals. October 5 provides the Titans another chance to redeem themselves as they enter game two in a three-week road trip.
Currently, there are only three other winless teams in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets kick off MNF as both teams enter 0-3. SNF proved ties can happen in any given game, so there are no guarantees that either team leaves Miami with a win.
Regardless, the Dolphins carry a four-game losing streak into Hard Rock Stadium. The Jets have lost three-straight as QB Aaron Rodgers led them to victory in their 2024 regular season finale.
Elsewhere, the Titans are competing with the New Orleans Saints for the worst losing streaks in football. Tennessee holds a two game advantage as the Saints are 0-8 in their last eight regular season games. They've looked rather lifeless in their first four games as they were just crushed by the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.
Week 17 is when the Saints make the trip to Tennessee. While it's far-fetched, there's potential both teams enter that game 0-15. That would make for one of the most unique environments in football, but in no world does either team want that to be the case. Tennessee, who had a chance to pick up their first win against an 0-3 team, completely blew it as everyone awaits the firing of HC Brian Callahan.
Losing 10 regular season games in a row is no joke, but it's been even longer since the Titans have won at home. Their last regular season win may have been on November 24, 2024, but Nissan Stadium hasn't seen a win since November 3, 2024 against the New England Patriots. Two weeks from now, the Titans return home as they host the Patriots in what could be the ultimate revenge game.
