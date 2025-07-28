All Titans

Pressure Building for Cam Ward at Titans Training Camp

Cam Ward is the focus at Tennessee Titans training camp.

Jeremy Brener

Cam Ward fields questions from the media after the Tennessee Titans first day of training camp.
Cam Ward fields questions from the media after the Tennessee Titans first day of training camp. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans have a lot going on during training camp this summer, but all roads lead to one player and his impact on the team.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has the attention of the entire team and is the focal point for the organization going into the season.

The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode listed Ward as the player to watch in training camp this year for the Titans.

"Beyond the fact that Ward just went with the top pick in the draft, the Titans are bereft of high-level, or even interesting, players," Rexrode wrote.

"The retooled offensive line will have the most to say about Ward’s ability to operate effectively and this team’s potential to surprise, but preseason camp won’t provide any firm answers on that group. It’s all about watching Ward’s daily progress as he prepares for a near-certain starting assignment in Week 1. Already, he has built some chemistry with Calvin Ridley, and he needs more of the same with the rest of a largely unproven receiver room."

Ward knows he is taking on the responsibility of leading the Titans, and he doesn't take that role lightly. His teammates are keeping an eye on him and looking towards him to lead the way.

Ward may be a rookie, but he has the maturity of someone older and that could surprise a lot of Titans and opponents going into the season.

If Ward plays like a rookie during the season, the Titans will likely struggle once again. They may win a few more games because last year was really bad, but expectations shouldn't be high.

However, if Ward plays like the veteran many expect him to embody, the Titans will be in great shape going into the season.

