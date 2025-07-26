All Titans

Former Titans DT Lands With AFC Team

The Tennessee Titans are seeing their former player head elsewhere.

Keondre Coburn hits the dummy during the Tennessee Titans training camp.
Keondre Coburn hits the dummy during the Tennessee Titans training camp. / Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
A former member of the Tennessee Titans didn't have to wait long to find his new home.

Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, who played 15 games with the team last season. However, he was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The 6-2, 322-pound defensive tackle has played in 20 career games (one start), one with the Chiefs (2023) and 19 with the Titans (2023-24) and has recorded 22 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss," the Raiders wrote in a press release.

"The Houston native attended the University of Texas, where he played five seasons (2018-22), appearing in 51 career games (45 starts) and totaling 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over his career. In his senior campaign with the Longhorns in 2022, Coburn earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors."

The Raiders needed Coburn after releasing Christian Wilkins, who was a cap casualty, at the start of training camp.

Coburn began his time in the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Texas. Coburn played in the Chiefs' season opener during the 2023 season but was released in the middle of October.

He hooped around with the Denver Broncos and back with the Chiefs on the practice squad before finding a home with the Titans at the end of his rookie year.

Coburn stayed with the Titans for the 2024 campaign and he appeared to be one of the backups expected to make the roster out of training camp. Coburn signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans in March, but the team still opted to move on from him.

Now, Coburn is with the Raiders, where he'll have a shot at a fresh start.

