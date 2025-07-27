Titans' Defensive Line Has Major Potential
The Tennessee Titans defensive line might be the best position group on the roster with several stars and veterans on the team.
One of those players is Sebastian Joseph-Day, an eighth-year pro looking to do some more damage in his second season with the Titans.
Joseph-Day spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about what he hopes for himself and his teammates in the upcoming season.
"I felt like when I had my opportunities to rush, I did some positive things," Joseph-Day said via Wyatt.
"But that's one of the things I want to improve on. I want to be able to make every opportunity count when I rush, I want to try and affect the quarterback as much as I can whenever I have a rushing opportunity his year, I feel like that's where I can improve."
Joseph-Day feels that if he can make some individual improvements, his teammates will respond well and form one of the best defensive lines in the league.
"I love the guys around me," Joseph-Day said. "I feel like we have a really good shot to do something special as a group. We have a lot of veteran leadership, me being an eight-year guy, Dre'Mont Jones being a seventh-year guy, Arden Key, eighth-year guy, Jeff [Simmons], seventh-year guy. [T'Vondre] Sweat, even though he is going into Year 2, he is still a very good player.
"We have a lot of guys who have been starters and played in meaningful games, so I feel like we have a lot of talent, veteran savvy and knowledge. And that can create something special."
The Titans will rely heavily on the defensive line to help anchor a weaker linebacker corps and a shaky secondary that has players shuttling in and out of the lineup.
If the Titans defensive line can play up to its high standard, the defense should be in line for a great season.
The Titans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first preseason game on Aug. 9.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!