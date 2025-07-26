Titans DL Embracing Underdog Mentality

All Titans

One Tennessee Titans defensive lineman is more than happy in a supporting role.

Jon Alfano

Nov 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) walks off the field against the New England Patriots during post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans don't have much right now, but their defensive line is probably the highlight of their entire roster. Between three-time Pro Bowl selection Jeffery Simmons and promising second-year pro T'Vondre Sweat, they have an excellent duo to build around up front.

The talent up front doesn't end with just them, however. There's also Sebastian Joseph-Day, who had a solid first season in Tennessee with 44 tackles (three for loss) and 2.5 sacks in a supporting role.

Joseph-Day may not be a star like his fellow defensive linemen, but that's just fine with him.

"Listen, man, it's OK," Joseph-Day said, per the team's website. "I don't mind. I'm an under-the-radar guy. I just try and do my job at a high level."

Now entering his eighth NFL season, Joseph-Day quickly became a leader in the Titans' locker room. Not just because he's a veteran, but also because of his on-field performance.

"Obviously it is a blessing (to be back)," Joseph-Day said. "I am able to be somewhere I am familiar – familiar with the coach, familiar with the scheme, familiar with everything. So, I don't have to start all over. It is great, especially for my family as well. It was nice to come back."

Though the Titans don't have high expectations this season, Joseph-Day believes he and his teammates could make some unexpected noise.

"100 percent," Joseph-Day said. "The draft for us went amazing, all the players we added. Everyone looks really good, and I feel like the chemistry is great, kind of like night and day. You see everyone is jelling, everyone is familiar with one another. I am truly excited for this year.

"As for myself, I want to be known as a guy that is dependable, is a great teammate, someone who does his job at a high level, and someone who brings positive, great energy to the building. I want to be known for being a pro's pro. You may not know who I am, but I want to be known as a guy who does all the dirty work, is a great teammate, and gets his job done."

