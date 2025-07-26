Titans LB Setting Tone on Defense
The Tennessee Titans are starting training camp very competitive as they prepare for the preseason.
The defense is taking new shape with linebacker Cody Barton leading the way and the unit is responding well to his leadership.
After the first two days of practice, Barton appears keen to help the defense get better.
"It was a good day. I mean, it's good to compete back and forth, But we had a talk yesterday as a defense and we felt like we weren't dominant enough on the first day," Barton said via A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"And so I think as a group, a collective group, we decided today's got to be something, that we're gonna make that emphasis as a group to win. Take it one rep at a time, one play at a time. And then that collectively will just add up into a day's win, I guess you could say. But yeah, today felt like it was a good day. There's always things to improve and always things to correct, obviously. But a good foundation to build upon."
Barton earned his stripes, especially last year when he helped the Denver Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
Barton recorded 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Broncos in his lone year with the team.
His efforts helped him ink a three-year deal with the Titans, giving him the longest contract since his rookie deal with the Seattle Seahawks from 2019-22.
Barton knows how important he is to the defense, so he wants to set the tone early in hopes that his teammates will follow in his footsteps.
Barton and the Titans are getting ready for their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
