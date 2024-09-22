Report: Packers Pick Starting QB for Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are playing the Green Bay Packers, and they have been preparing for two different starting quarterbacks.
Now, they know who will be quarterbacking the Packers for their Week 3 contest.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Malik Willis is expected to make his second consecutive start at quarterback after with Love was still not 100 percent.
Love tried to return this week, practicing early for the Packers. However, the Packers don't feel he is ready to go just yet. He'll look to return in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Willis, 25, is making his fifth career start after appearing as the starter in three games for the Titans back in his rookie season in 2022.
Willis was a third-round pick by the team out of Liberty, but he was unable to take the reins as the team's full-time starter. This offseason, Willis was the third quarterback on the depth chart for the Titans behind starter Will Levis and backup Mason Rudolph. The team was interested in potentially keeping him around as a third quarterback, but the Titans received a trade offer from the Packers that sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to Tennessee.
Even though Willis is playing against the team that traded him less than a month ago, he doesn't view this contest against the Titans as a "revenge" game.
“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there,"Willis said via The Athletic insider Matt Schneidman. "I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.”
