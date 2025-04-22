Report: Titans Make Decision on No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly come to a conclusion about what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans will not be trading the top pick, allowing them to presumably select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. A decision that felt obvious in the last few weeks leading up to the draft is now all but official.
"After months of speculation, the consensus around the league is that the Titans will stay at No. 1 and pick, rather than trade, sources say," Rapoport wrote on X. "No surprise. Decision made. There was real trade interest. But as one team said, 'They never opened the door.' All eyes on Cam Ward."
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told team reporter Jim Wyatt at Colorado's Pro Day after watching Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter that Tennessee had not yet come to a decision about what to do with the top overall pick, but the Titans didn't have many people around the league fooled.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at annual league meetings that he saw it as unlikely that the Titans would trade the first pick.
"I think it's pretty rare for the No. 1 one overall pick to get traded," Berry said. "And I think, you know, some of that may be a part of who's sitting at the top of the draft and the other part of it might just be the cost. The cost of going 2 to 1 is a lot different than the cost of going from 76 to 74, 75 for instance. ... So I think that's probably why it occurs pretty infrequently."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay at Lambeau Field at 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!