Titans Warned About Second Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans could look to add a defender with their No. 35 overall pick on Day 2 of next week's NFL Draft.
The Titans could very easily take a defensive lineman or pass rusher, but ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the team should possibly move towards taking a different position based on the lack of success from Day 2 front seven members.
"There's a similar void of highly selected pass rushers in Tennessee. There have been 65 edge rushers (outside linebackers/defensive ends) drafted in the second round since 2010, according to ESPN Research. Nine of them have had 10-sack seasons. A total of 15 edge rushers were drafted in the second round since 2022. Denver Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto (2022 second round, 64th overall) is the only one with a 10-sack season," Davenport writes.
"Sure, the Titans invested the No. 38 overall pick in 2024 on defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and the No. 19 overall pick on Jeffery Simmons in 2019, but they're more interior players. They used a fifth-round pick on outside linebacker D'Andre Walker in 2019 and a fourth-round pick on defensive end Rashad Weaver in 2021. Neither of them are on the current roster.
He also pointed out that Tennessee is looking for a star edge rusher.
"Harold Landry III (No. 41 overall, 2018) was the last outside linebacker/defensive end selected in the top two rounds by the Titans. Landry is one of four Titans defenders in 10 years to put up 10 or more sacks in a single season. Tennessee released Landry this offseason, leaving the Titans without a player that's posted a double-digit sack season."
History isn't on the Titans side when it comes to Day 2 pass rushers, but they may have to invest at that position given the weaker depth for that position in particular on Day 3.
The Titans won't pick in the third round unless a trade is made, so they need to make sure they player they take pans out in the long run.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!