Titans Could Give QB Fresh Start Elsewhere
The Tennessee Titans will likely be cutting the cord on the Will Levis era after just two seasons with the team.
The front office regime and coaching staff are different from the people who brought Levis in as the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his struggles this past season were apparent.
That's why Levis could be traded during this week's draft, and the Los Angeles Rams could be a team that makes sense for him in a trade, according to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.
"Learning under Sean McVay and behind Matthew Stafford could help Levis reach his NFL potential. McVay's spacing-based offense would allow him to operate as a "see it, throw it" passer while learning to better read defenses, hone accuracy and make better decisions," Knox writes.
"The Rams, meanwhile, will need to find an heir to Stafford at some point. The 37-year-old will be back in 2025 after agreeing to an adjusted contract but isn't going to play forever."
Adding Levis would give the Rams an option for the future. Levis has a lot left in the tank after just two years in the league, and a change of scenery will likely do him a lot of good after a tumultuous tenure in Tennessee.
Learning from a true veteran like Stafford that has won a Super Bowl before could help Levis get the development that he wasn't able to get while with Tennessee.
The Rams were able to help revitalize Baker Mayfield's career when he came in the middle of the 2022 season, and they could be able to do that with Levis if the stars align.
The Titans and the rest of the NFL are getting ready for the draft, which begins Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
