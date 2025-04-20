Titans Could Trade Star DT for Right Price
The Tennessee Titans have what's expected to be an easy decision on their hands with the number one overall pick but what they choose to do after selecting Cam Ward is anyone's guess.
With all of the roster changes the front office has made this offseason, the possibility of trading away defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons can't be ruled out but Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reports that it doesn't appear likely. However, Kuharsky did provide some insight on what Simmons would be worth in a potential trade.
"Two execs from other teams tell me they have no sense that Jeffery Simmons is on the market," Kuharsky wrote on X. "One of them said he thinks the DT would be worth a second or a third."
"If the Titans would only get a second or third in return for Jeffery Simmons, as my source believes, they'd have to turn around and use that pick to replace him. That scenario doesn't make much sense to me. If they could get multiple picks, then it'd be worth considering. The 30 visits could mean a lot, or they could mean nothing."
This past season, Simmons played in 16 games while having a career-high 76 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.
Simmons is one of the main faces still standing on a defense that's gone through some notable changes this offseason. The Titans have parted ways with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, linebackers Jack Gibbens, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Harold Landry III along with multiple departures on offense.
In 84 career regular-season games with the Titans, Simmons has tallied 309 total tackles, 31.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 24 pass defended.
The Titans will be on the clock at number one overall when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay.
