Titans Land NFL's Best QB in Redraft
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they will have their choice of any player in the upcoming rookie class. But what if the Titans had the chance to take any player in the NFL?
FOX Sports contributor Henry McKenna believes that the Titans should take Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's a no-brainer. I'll take the once-in-a-generation talent who has already won three Super Bowls and appeared in five," McKenna writes.
Though Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were also in consideration, Mahomes' winning track record puts him ahead of those two players and makes him the quarterback teams would want to build around most.
If the Titans were to choose Mahomes, the Chiefs would have to find someone else, and potential Tennessee number one overall pick Cam Ward could be an option for them.
"If you've heard the expression lighting doesn't strike the same place twice, then you've probably heard a nerd explain that, yes, it does. Lightning is statistically more likely to strike the same place more than once," McKenna writes.
"So … might it strike twice in Kansas City? Andy Reid will get the chance to develop Ward, a quarterback prospect whose traits compare most closely to Mahomes. And I'm betting that we'll see lightning strike twice in the same place. I'm betting we'll see Ward develop into an elite quarterback."
Ward will have the chance to become that elite quarterback in Tennessee, and while the Titans aren't expecting their potential number one pick to have a career as impressive as Mahomes, if they can get close to it, the team should be pretty happy.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
