Titans Have Reason to Trade Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans will have a decision to make on quarterback Will Levis after the team takes Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later this week.
The Titans could keep Levis as a high-end backup or someone who can even start as Ward learns the ropes a little bit in his transition to the NFL, or the team could trade him, as Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox suggests.
"As a pro, Levis has made several highlight-reel plays with both his arm and his legs. At the same time, he has struggled with pre-snap recognition, working through progressions and ball security (26 turnovers in 21 games). There's likely at least one NFL coach, however, who believes that he can "fix" Levis' biggest issues," Knox writes.
"In a world where there are never enough starting-caliber quarterbacks, Levis has value. In a year that features a relatively underwhelming rookie quarterback class, he should also draw a fair bit of interest on the trade market."
Levis probably would be open to a trade that would afford him a better opportunity towards landing a starting job, but it remains to be seen if one materialzes. He has spoken at times about how he wants to play his entire career with the Titans, but a lot has changed since he initially arrived in Nashville.
The coach that drafted him, Mike Vrabel, is now with the New England Patriots and the general manager that brought him to Tennessee, Ran Carthon, has since been fired. His top advocates no longer being in the building hurts Levis and his development with the Titans, so a trade elsewhere to a team that truly wants him could be the best path forward for the third-year pro.
