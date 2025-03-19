Former Titans DT Announces Retirement
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is officially calling it a career.
Jaleel Johnson, a defensive tackle who played for the Titans in 2023, took to Instagram to formally announce his retirement.
"The bumps, bruises, heartbreaks, wins, loses [sic], late nights, early mornings & everything in between is something I’ll never take for granted," Johnson captioned in his retirement post.
"Very appreciative and grateful of the path I was able to travel. Thank you to my friends, family, coaches & teammates. I couldn’t have done it without you. Most importantly, thank you God."
Johnson's final NFL season came with the Titans in 2023, where he appeared in 12 games for the organization. He recorded 24 tackles and one sack with Tennessee.
In 2024, Johnson was a free agent, and has continued to go unsigned until now.
Before getting to Tennessee, Johnson was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, and he played for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), Houston Texans (2021, 2022) and Atlanta Falcons (2022). He also was with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and 2022, but never appeared in a game for the team.
