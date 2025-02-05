Shedeur Sanders Could Be Best Fit For Titans
If the Tennessee Titans end up prioritizing quarterback with their number one pick in the 2025 draft, their decision likely won't be easy.
Between Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, it's a choice that has yet to be ironed out in the initial weeks of the league's scouting evaluation –– with both guys being prime candidates to end up as the number one pick later this April.
However, in the case of the Titans, one of those top quarterback prospects may just be a better fit in Tennessee's offensive system and be a strong pairing alongside head coach Brian Callahan.
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, that player could be Shedeur Sanders –– who he dubs the best quarterback prospect for Tennessee.
"If the Titans do opt for a quarterback at No. 1— and while they reportedly prefer Ward — they could be a surprisingly strong fit for Sanders," Knox wrote. "The supporting cast isn't great, but Tennessee does have some solid skill players in Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Chigoziem Okonkwo and Tyjae Spears... Most importantly, though, Sanders' best traits mesh with the offense of head coach Brian Callahan."
The Titans have a few appealing, while not elite, options on the offensive side of the ball. Tony Pollard was an underrated component in the run game, totaling over 1,000 yards on the ground. Calvin Ridley continued similar production from his previous year with the Jacksonville Jaguars by posting over 1,000 yards receiving.
Yet, the inconsistency and shortcomings at the quarterback position ultimately held this offense back. By bringing in an accurate, mentally sound prospect like Sanders to right the ship, he could be the right type of quarterback Tennessee and Coach Callahan needs in the fold.
Sanders finished his year with the Buffaloes with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, also leading the nation in completion percentage at 74.0%.
"Sanders (6'1", 198 lbs) isn't the biggest or most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 class. However, his anticipation, timing and accuracy are tremendous," Knox continued. "Callahan worked with a similar skill set when he coached Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. That's not to say that Sanders will end up on Burrow's level. However, his talents should allow Callahan to run an offense closer to the one he had in Cincinnati than the one we saw with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in 2025."
Time will tell if the Titans do end up turning towards quarterback once the first round of this year's draft hits. Yet, if they do, it'll be tough to turn down Sanders, who could fit like a glove in a Callahan-led offense.
