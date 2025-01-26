Shedeur Sanders Impressed by Titans' Meeting
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to evaluate the top prospects as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Perhaps the most noteworthy player in consideration for the top selection is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is coming off of a stellar season with the Buffaloes under his head coach and father, Deion.
Sanders is participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he met with the Titans, among other teams, and he is impressed with what he has seen from his next potential employer.
"I came here for a purpose, and for a reason – to meet with the teams so they can understand me, and know me," Sanders said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "All the conversations have been positive; everything has been good. They are surprised when they are finally able to meet me, and it's not what the media portrays it to be.
"I am a smiling guy and I'm always happy."
The Titans hold the top card with the No. 1 pick. They can announce their intention to take Sanders now and nobody could stop them. However, they will operate with a little more nuance in this situation.
The Titans can meet with Sanders and figure out how they view him, but they can also see how other teams do as well, and that could help negotiate the asking price in a potential trade for the top pick.
However, Sanders to the Titans rumors could begin to heat up now that the two sides have been in contact.
"It was truly exciting that I was able get in and meet everybody (with the Titans) and they were able to ask questions and understand me," Sanders said via Wyatt.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!