Titans Record Projection Revealed After Schedule Drops
The Tennessee Titans saw their schedule revealed to the public on Wednesday, and now fans are starting to mark wins and losses on the docket.
Among those making projections is Bleacher Report, who tabbed the Titans for a 6-11 finish in the 2024 season.
"Tennessee seemingly doesn't want to slowly rebuild," Bleacher Report writes. "If Levis thrives under the new regime, the Titans could be a surprise contender. As a rookie last year, Levis showed flashes in his first start, but he mostly struggled after that outing. He also battled ankle and foot injuries late in the season. Typically, an incoming coaching staff needs weeks before its program starts to show positive results. The Titans, with an inexperienced quarterback and a first-time head coach, will likely go through rough stretches in a conference with several top-tier signal-callers."
The season truly hinges on whether or not Levis will make a step in the right direction. While he must learn to adapt to new head coach Brian Callahan, he has an improved supporting cast with the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
There's a world where the Titans thrive under Levis and return to the playoffs after just one year in the bottom of the AFC South standings. However, given the competition of the division, it will be a challenge to keep the ship afloat.
If the Titans can surpass expectations, they could be among the best in the conference. If not, the Titans may look for Levis's replacement early in the draft next year.
