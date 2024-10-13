Sideline Worker Suffers Scary Injury During Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are currently winning in their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. In what is a huge game for both teams, the Titans have come out a little bit stronger than their counterpart.
Currently, the Titans are leading in the second quarter by a score of 10-7. So far, they have shown no signs of letting up on the aggressive style they have begun the game with.
Unfortunately, there was a very scary situation that involved Will Levis and an NFL sideline worker.
Levis, while scrambling, was pushed out of bounds and fell into a sideline worker. The worker stayed on the ground for a long time being attended to by medical staff.
Here is the video of the incident:
After being looked at for quite some time, a cart was brought out and the worker was placed in a leg air cast. It certainly appears that he suffered a serious injury.
These jobs can be very dangerous for sideline personnel. It's hard to avoid this kind of situation when a player is coming at the sidelines at full speed.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker. We'll make sure to monitor for updates about his status.
As for the game that's happening on the field, there are a lot of reasons to be excited for Titans fans. On both offense and defense, they have looked solid. There's a lot of football left to be played, but they're looking good.
Defensively, they forced the first interception of the season against veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Offensively, Levis threw a touchdown pass and they have had quality drives without turnovers of their own.
Hopefully, they'll be able to continue playing quality football on both sides of the ball moving forward. A win today would be a huge step in the right direction for the team.